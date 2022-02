TONIGHT: Chance of flurries, refreeze likely with icy spots possible, lows in the upper teens. SATURDAY: Cold and breezy, chance of a few flurries, highs near 20. SUNDAY: Cold, chance of snow showers, up to 1/2″ possible, highs again near 20. VALENTINE’S DAY: Cold and dry, highs in the mid 20s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.