Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Baseball begins negotiating session as lockout continues

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for locked-out players arrived at Major League Baseball’s office for the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts.

Bruce Meyer, the union’s head negotiator, arrived with two staff lawyers for the session. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that management planned to make a new offer at the meeting.

This was just the fifth bargaining session on core economics since the ninth work stoppage in baseball history began on Dec. 2, after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stolen truck and baby
Car thief steals truck with a baby in the back seat
Antwan B. Dawson
103 m.p.h. chase in Ottawa Co. leads to 5 teens in custody, assault weapon found
Troopers tried to catch the driver of a suspected stolen U-Haul van, but deemed the pursuit too...
U-Haul chase through Toledo area ends outside Elkhart, Indiana
One Afghan evacuee in Toledo says US Together has done little to help the dozens who came here...
Afghan evacuees say Toledo organization is letting them down
Residents say the current parking rules prevent street from plowing and cleaning.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Residents on Bigelow in Toledo want something done about the “dirty” street

Latest News

US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion
A wounded Wisconsin police officer was gifted Super Bowl tickets to see his favorite team, the...
Officer wounded in line of duty gifted Super Bowl tickets
A wounded Wisconsin police officer was gifted Super Bowl tickets to see his favorite team, the...
Officer wounded in line of duty gifted Super Bowl tickets
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada border blockade clearing peacefully as police move in