Comedian Bob Saget’s death raises awareness for the severity of head injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the recent death of comedian and “Full House” star Bob Saget, questions have risen about head injuries.

John Mcbride is a pediatrician in Toledo. He says what can seem like a minor injury or accident, can actually be something far more serious. “You can actually look quite normal, and still have a horrible brain injury,” says McBride.

Contrary to what some may believe, nonvisible head injuries could actually lead to a worse condition than one that may break the skin.

“If there are all types of problems outside the skull, on my skin, doesn’t matter,” McBride says. “Now if there is a problem inside the skull where the brain is, the skull doesn’t give any room for expansion. As blood pours out into the space, it presses against the brain.”

These types of problems that McBride explains are usually followed by several symptoms.

“Vomiting, difficulty staying awake, also difficulty with mentation,” He says. ”With thinking... Going off on your own is also a bad idea at this point. you want someone around who can judge are you thinking correctly are you acting correctly.”

Usually, when people bump their heads, they may try to tough it out or wait on it to feel better. McBride advises against this type of inaction when it comes to more serious contacts.

“Waiting is not a good idea, saying ‘I’m going to bed and will see how I feel in the morning’ is a really bad idea,” says McBride. “If you think, ‘hey, I’m nervous about this’, that is probably your sign to go to the emergency room. Because no amount of choosing to stay awake is going to save you.”

If you do feel like you have suffered a head injury, McBride believes that it is always wise to seek help if something does feel off about yourself.

“This is what an emergency room is for, this is an emergency. So if you think there is any chance there is a bleed into your brain, absolutely go to the emergency room,” says McBride.

