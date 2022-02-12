Feb. 12, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Light snow showers this weekend may stack up to an inch of accumulation, otherwise it’ll be cold through mid-week.
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:47 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures hovering in the upper teens. TONIGHT: A few snow showers possible. Low 9. SUNDAY: Snow showers through the day. High 20. Snow accumulations up to 1″. VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly cloudy. High 24.
