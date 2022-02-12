Traffic
Man, 9-year-old injured in shooting in Toledo

Police officers at the scene told 13abc that the two were injured when unknown assailants...
Police officers at the scene told 13abc that the two were injured when unknown assailants pulled up in a black SUV and began shooting.(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One adult man and a 9-year-old girl were hospitalized Saturday afternoon with serious injuries after a shooting on Collingwood, according to Toledo police.

Police officers at the scene told 13abc that the two were injured when unknown assailants pulled up in a black SUV and began shooting.

So far they have not named any suspects in the investigations. The current status of the victims is also unknown.

This is a developing story.

