Man, 9-year-old injured in shooting in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One adult man and a 9-year-old girl were hospitalized Saturday afternoon with serious injuries after a shooting on Collingwood, according to Toledo police.

Police officers at the scene told 13abc that the two were injured when unknown assailants pulled up in a black SUV and began shooting.

So far they have not named any suspects in the investigations. The current status of the victims is also unknown.

This is a developing story.

