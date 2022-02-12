Man, 9-year-old injured in shooting in Toledo
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One adult man and a 9-year-old girl were hospitalized Saturday afternoon with serious injuries after a shooting on Collingwood, according to Toledo police.
Police officers at the scene told 13abc that the two were injured when unknown assailants pulled up in a black SUV and began shooting.
So far they have not named any suspects in the investigations. The current status of the victims is also unknown.
This is a developing story.
