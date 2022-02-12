Traffic
Putting the snow to good use in the metroparks
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After the snow melts in the spring and the air gets warmer, many people try to do some spring cleaning. However, for the Metroparks here in Lucas county, winter is actually one of the most important times to catch up on the to-do list as they take advantage of the snow and cold. Having cold temps to keep the ground frozen is the best way to get down along the rivers and streams with heavy equipment to clear log jams, as well as other important tasks.

“Trees that have died from oak wilt, we need to get those down and chipped up before the spring,” said Tim Schetter, the Chief Natural Resources Officer for Toledo Metroparks. “Otherwise, there’s a risk that the wood might spread the fungus to other healthy trees.”

The Metroparks begin to germinate seeds in the nursery during the winter, and the frozen ground makes it easier to keep prairies clear with mowing and brush removal.

“Doing this work in the wintertime allows us to maintain these areas as open habitat without negatively impacting wildlife during the growing season,” Schetter told us.

In addition to maintaining the parks, having snow on the ground this time of year allows biologists to fly helicopter surveys to find out how many deer are in the Metroparks.

Schetter explained, “It’s as simple as ‘the deer are brown and the snow is white’ so we need a really good background to count them.”

This data collection is important because it allows the Metroparks to maintain a healthy deer population. Too many deer could cause the destruction of vegetation.

“Over the years we’ve worked to get the numbers down below that (threshold),” said Schetter. “And this year, that was one of the things that we saw with the count. For most park areas, the numbers are down pretty much where we want them.”

And to help keep the population at proper levels, the Metroparks do allow controlled archery hunts.

“It’s a tool that has been really effective at keeping our numbers where we want them,” Schetter explained.

By controlled, Schetter says that hunters have to first apply and then prove their competency with a bow before they qualify to hunt.

