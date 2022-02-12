Traffic
Suspect caught on surveillance video steal a catalytic converter

By Alexis Means
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police say catalytic converter thefts are on the rise and it’s costing car owners lots of money. When Dawn Bucklew started up her car she knew something was wrong with it.

“I got my car and it literally scared me. When you start it it’s super loud. I recognize the sound because someone had stolen mine last year as well,” said Dawn Bucklew.

Thieves stole her catalytic converter off her truck.

“It’s really frustrating for one. It’s not cheap,” said Bucklew.

The thief was caught on surveillance cameras. He rolled up in a Uhaul truck and backed in the parking lot. Police are reviewing the video. In the meantime, Bucklew is debating if she should get her car fixed.

“I haven’t and there’s a few reasons why financially. I’m afraid to put a converter back on it because I’m afraid they might come back since it was the second time,” said Bucklew.

Police say the thieves know there’s value in the metals used to make the car parts. They can sell it and get money.

