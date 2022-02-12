Toledo Police ask for help finding theft suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police posted on Facebook Saturday that they are asking for help from the public to locate a theft suspect.

According to the post, police say the suspect is accused of stealing an iPhone, cash, and credit cards in the 1000 block W. Sylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers: 419-255-1111.

