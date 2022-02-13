2/12: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: A few flurries and snow showers possible with lows around 10. SUNDAY: Occasional snow showers and flurries may bring up to an inch of snow. Otherwise, cold with highs in the low 20s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow showers ending early, then mostly cloudy with lows in the single digits. VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-20s. A stray flurry can’t be ruled out. EXTENDED: Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-30s. Temps will rise from Tuesday night into Wednesday. Cloudy and breezy Wednesday with highs in the low 50s. Rain will arrive late in the day and continue into Thursday, when it may fall heavily at times. A wintry mix will be possible from later Thursday into Thursday night as temperatures fall.

