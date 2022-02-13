Traffic
TPD ask for help identifying theft suspect

TPD look to identify theft suspect
TPD look to identify theft suspect(Toledo Police)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

Police posted on Facebook a surveillance photo of a suspect who is accused of stealing a wallet containing cash and credit cards in the 1200 block of Adams.

TPD look to identify theft suspect
TPD look to identify theft suspect(Toledo Police)

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

