TPD ask for help identifying theft suspect
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.
Police posted on Facebook a surveillance photo of a suspect who is accused of stealing a wallet containing cash and credit cards in the 1200 block of Adams.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
