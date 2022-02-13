TPD ask for help identifying theft suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.

Police posted on Facebook a surveillance photo of a suspect who is accused of stealing a wallet containing cash and credit cards in the 1200 block of Adams.

TPD look to identify theft suspect (Toledo Police)

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

