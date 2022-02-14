2/13: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers will continue this evening, then drier conditions return after midnight with some clearing and lows in the single digits. VALENTINE’S DAY: A stray flurry possible. Otherwise, mainly dry, partly sunny, and chilly with highs in the mid-20s. MONDAY NIGHT: Some clearing, lows around 10. TUESDAY: Partly sunny, highs in the mid-30s. EXTENDED: Temps drop a few degrees Tuesday evening then rise overnight into Wednesday when we’ll top out in the low 50s later in the day. It’ll be mostly cloudy and windy out of the southwest Wednesday with gusts up to 40 mph possible. Rain arrives Wednesday night and continues into Thursday. The rain may fall heavily at times, and when combined with melting snow, flooding will be a concern. As a cold front drops through the area on Thursday, temps will fall rapidly during the day, from the 40s down into the 20s. This may cause a wintry mix to develop during the afternoon and evening hours, then likely changing to all snow for a time Thursday night. Ice and snow accumulations will be possible, so travel could be impacted from the second half of Thursday through early Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.