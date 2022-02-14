2/14: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

It’s a temperature roller coaster this week, as highs climb from the freezing mark Tuesday to the low-50s Wednesday... then plunge from there Thursday to the 20s again by Friday. What we know: Lots of rain will lead to localized flooding and possible ice jams along rivers Thursday into early Friday. A flash freeze with that Thursday PM temp drop is also likely into Friday AM. What we don’t know: How fast that cold air can flip rain to snow is the big question mark, with multiple inches of snow possible in some scenarios, and drying out in others before that chill can rush in. Stay tuned!

