Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

2/14: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

50s midweek; heavy rain to snow Thursday
Climbing the temperature roller coaster to the 50s by the midweek, but racing back down the hill with rain, snow and wind! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a temperature roller coaster this week, as highs climb from the freezing mark Tuesday to the low-50s Wednesday... then plunge from there Thursday to the 20s again by Friday. What we know: Lots of rain will lead to localized flooding and possible ice jams along rivers Thursday into early Friday. A flash freeze with that Thursday PM temp drop is also likely into Friday AM. What we don’t know: How fast that cold air can flip rain to snow is the big question mark, with multiple inches of snow possible in some scenarios, and drying out in others before that chill can rush in. Stay tuned!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damia Ezell
10-year-old killed, man shot in drive-by shooting in Toledo
TPD look to identify theft suspect
TPD asks for help identifying theft suspect
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,032 new COVID-19 cases
A 5-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night.
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Ohio
Speaker William Batchelder (Source: Ohio House of Representatives)
Former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, William G. Batchelder III, dies at 79

Latest News

Climbing the temperature roller coaster to the 50s by the midweek, but racing back down the...
2/14: Dan's Monday Evening Forecast
February 14th Weather Forecast
February 14th Weather Forecast
Rain & Snow Likely Late Week
February 14th Weather Forecast
February 14th Weather Forecast
February 14th Weather Forecast