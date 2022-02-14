Traffic
Ability Center looking for puppy raisers

(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re looking for a way to spread some extra love on this Valentine’s Day, consider becoming a puppy raiser. The Ability Center in Toledo is looking for individuals or families who will be able to provide loving homes as well as basic training and foundational skills to puppies enrolled in the organization’s programs.

The dogs will eventually be employed to assist people with developmental disabilities.

“Our dogs are in training for two years before they’re matched with somebody,” says Jenny Barlos, the Client Services Manager for the Ability Center. “They go out and they do all kinds of work to help people keep as independent as possible and get back out into the community as much as possible.”

Dog food, vet care, and puppy essentials are covered by The Ability Center.

Interested people and families can find out more by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

