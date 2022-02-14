Traffic
Celebrating old love and new

“If you drink water, drink it real slow. Same thing when you get married. You take your time, make sure that love is love. Then you express it from your heart.”
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People celebrated love in all kinds of ways on Valentine’s Day. Some couples got married, while others took the day to remember their long, happy lives together.

Mary and Harvey Oliver have been married for 66 years.

“Need to write it down on something. Time goes by so fast,” Mary tells 13abc. Harvey adds, “Our marriage has been absolutely perfect as far as I’m concerned.”

Between raising their kids and having successful careers, the Olivers say they’ve done it all. And they wouldn’t change a thing.

“I still love Mary Ann just as much now as I did when we got married,” says Harvey.

The love runs deep for Megan Pedelose and her brand-new husband, too. “He’s the one because he treats me good; he makes me feel good, he’s always put me first, always thinking about his family.”

The two spent months planning their Valentine’s Day wedding.

To make the love last beyond the holiday, the Olivers offer up some advice: “If you drink water, drink it real slow. Same thing when you get married. You take your time, make sure that love is love. Then you express it from your heart.”

And Pedelose says she’s looking forward to the future with her new husband.

“We’ve already bought a house,” she explains. “We’re renovating that and we’re eventually going to move out to the country. We have a four-year-old and a ten-year-old, and one on the way!”

