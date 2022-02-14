Construction of new I-475 interchange set to start this spring

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a local road project that’s been in the works for years and we have an update on the timeline and the long-term impact. We’re talking about the new I-475 interchange at U.S. 20A, also known as Maumee Western Road, and a widening of the highway. The project will go out for bid this spring and construction is expected to get underway in the next few months.

It will be a diverging diamond similar to the one in Perrysburg, but with a few differences. “The one in Perrysburg was built on the existing bridge,” says Kelsie Hoagland with ODOT District 2. This one will be on two independent bridges that work together. Because of that, we will not have to close for the duration. It will be closed for a couple of weeks at the end. It will look different, but it will have the same feel as far as functionality for the motorists.”

The multi-million dollar project includes work on the interstate itself as well. “We are also going to be widening the pavement to three lanes in each direction between Airport Highway and U.S. 24.”

Maumee Mayor Rich Carr says the project has been in the works for more than a decade. He says it will help drive new business to the area as well as support businesses already there like Dana, Maumee Assembly, Stamping, and Spartan Chemical.

He also believes the interchange will help attract new business to Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport. “This is a great, great opportunity for overall growth in northwest Ohio. From the Maumee standpoint, it will create a number of jobs on Illinois Avenue. We see it as being as busy as Dussel Drive in the future.”

Mayor Carr says it’s been a team effort to get the green light for this project with local, state, and federal support. “This was a team effort. Maumee, Monclova, The State of Ohio, Lucas County, The City of Toledo through the Joint Economic Development Zone, all came together. By everyone partnering to make this possible, it sends a message to developers on other projects that there can be cooperation.”

As of right now, the highway widening and interchange are expected to be finished in late 2024.

