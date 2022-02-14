Dispatch mix-up sends emergency crews to Toledo for fire in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Sylvania have questions after several people called about a potentially deadly car fire last week and emergency crews were sent to Toledo instead. This is coming as Lucas County has implemented a new county-wide 911 system that some already had concerns about.

When that call came in last Friday morning just after midnight, Sylvania firefighters should have hit the road but they were never told about the fire right away. It was a fire that was less than a mile away from Station One.

Brian May found the car fire outside his home Friday morning at the corner of Erie and Monroe in Sylvania. “It was like fireworks right out of the car,” said May.

So he called 911.

Here’s that interaction:

Dispatch: “911 where’s your emergency.” Caller: “Hi. There’s a car accident right here at the corner of Monroe Street and Erie Street in Sylvania.” Dispatcher: “You said Monroe and Erie in Sylvania?” Caller: “Yeah they’re parked in my driveway right now. There’s a fire going on in the one car.”

When no one came a few minutes later, he called again.

“I’m expecting them to be here,” said May. “They’re like 10 seconds away not that I’m expecting them to be there in 10 seconds.”

Sylvania Fire Station One is 8/10th of a mile from his house. He probably would have heard the siren as soon as they left the station but still nothing.

Firefighters were actually on the way but dispatch sent those firefighters to Erie and Monroe in downtown Toledo.

Here is what Toledo Firefighters told dispatch:

Toledo Fire: “We’re on scene at Monroe and Erie. Nothing found. Do you have a better location for us? Dispatch: “Nope that is what we are getting, Monroe and Erie stand by. Rapid SOS is giving us every call coming in for that Erie and Monroe. Toledo Fire: “5 copies. We’re going to double back and make sure but nothing found the first time so hold tight.” Dispatch: “OK engine 5 it’s a Sylvania call not Toledo.”

One call taker even admits that to someone else in Sylvania wondering where firefighters were.

Dispatch: “It looks like we have several calls in. Are you in Sylvania? Caller: “Yes I am.” Dispatch: “Ok, alright. So we do have calls in. When they called they just said Monroe and Erie and we put it in as a Toledo call but we will change it so they know it’s Sylvania. Thank you for confirming.”

But May did tell them Sylvania, the dispatcher even repeated it.

Lucas County officials would not answer any questions from the I-Team Monday about how this happened with the new county-wide dispatch system that took dispatchers out of smaller communities and pooled them into a larger county-wide dispatch system. We’re told the county is conducting an internal review.

Eventually, Sylvania fire crews were sent. They were dispatched at 12:31 AM and on scene 3 minutes later.

Fortunately, the woman who was in this car was pulled out safely by May’s brother but if he wasn’t there at that time, the outcome could have been very different.

“I’m not happy about the whole situation but if this can bring light to it and let’s try to get something I mean to be honest she was so close, she was so close to not making it and that can’t happen,” said May.

In addition to all that confusion, one call even ended up at the dispatch center in Monroe County and then was eventually transferred down to Lucas County to respond to the fire.

