Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

February 14th Weather Forecast

Rain & Snow Likely Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy and cold today with highs in the low to middle 20s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of freezing. Clouds will be increasing on Wednesday with evening rain possible. Highs will be in the low 50s Wednesday and again early Thursday morning before a big and quick temperature drop arrives. Temperatures are expected to drop by 40 degrees heading into early Friday morning. Heavy rain is expected to change to snow as well on Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damia Ezell
10-year-old killed, man shot in drive-by shooting in Toledo
TPD look to identify theft suspect
TPD asks for help identifying theft suspect
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,032 new COVID-19 cases
Speaker William Batchelder (Source: Ohio House of Representatives)
Former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, William G. Batchelder III, dies at 79
TPD ask for help finding theft suspect
Toledo Police ask for help finding theft suspect

Latest News

February 14th Weather Forecast
February 14th Weather Forecast
2/13: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
2/13: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
2/13: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
2/13: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
2/13: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
2/13: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast