February 14th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy and cold today with highs in the low to middle 20s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of freezing. Clouds will be increasing on Wednesday with evening rain possible. Highs will be in the low 50s Wednesday and again early Thursday morning before a big and quick temperature drop arrives. Temperatures are expected to drop by 40 degrees heading into early Friday morning. Heavy rain is expected to change to snow as well on Thursday.

