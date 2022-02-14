Traffic
Lucas County looking to demolish Ned Skeldon Stadium

(WTVG)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners are looking to demolish the former Ned Skeldon Stadium at the Lucas County Recreation Center in Maumee.

According to notice regarding the agenda for tomorrow’s meeting, the board is planning to vote on a resolution that would allow them to seek bids for the project. They estimate the budget at $1.1 million.

The stadium is the former home of the Toledo Mud Hens and was named after the local politician who helped bring the team to Toledo. The building has been vacant since 2002, according to the notice, which also notes that sections of the building have fallen into disrepair.

In 2019, the 13abc I-Team investigated safety concerns arising from the stadium, at which point Maumee’s mayor instructed the county to tear the building down.

