Suspect enters Alford plea to involuntary manslaughter in 2019 death of Alexia Carey

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man originally charged with murder in the death of a 16-year-old East Toledo teen changed his plea in court to a lesser charge Monday.

James Seibers, 50, was at the scene of the shooting on Nevada Street on March 11, 2019 and was in possession of a gun. He was accused of firing at least once “at or in the direction of Alexia Carey, striking her in the chest, causing her death.”

Siebers entered an Alford plea in the case, where he doesn’t admit guilt, but does admit the evidence presented would lead to a guilty verdict.

He will be sentenced on April 4.

