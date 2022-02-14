Syphilis cases double in NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - NW Ohio saw a doubling of syphilis cases in 2021, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department said Monday.

“Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease and is treatable with antibiotics, if detected,” Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski said. “Syphilis may not cause symptoms initially, but will result in very serious illness if left undiagnosed and untreated.”

The age span of those diagnosed with syphilis this year ranged from 17-78 years old.

Syphilis is spread through direct contact with a syphilis sore (chancre), usually during vaginal, anal, or oral sex. Close skin-to-skin contact, even with a condom, may still result in syphilis since the condom may not fully cover exposed areas. It can also be spread through kissing if there are syphilis sores in the mouth or on the lips. A pregnant woman with syphilis can spread it to her unborn baby, which can cause serious health problems and even death of the baby. If you are pregnant be sure to get tested. Signs of syphilis can include a painless sore or ulcer in the mouth or genital areas, and generalized illness with fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, and rash. More serious signs of syphilis can include meningitis or eye infections.

February 14 is National Condom Day and a time to promote the use of condoms, aiming to educate people on the need for practicing safer sex at all times. The Health Department encourages individuals to become more comfortable with purchasing, carrying, talking about and using condoms during sexual activity. Free condoms are available at the Health Department for those who are interested.

Getting tested for syphilis is easier than ever and is offered by appointment through the Reproductive Health and Wellness Clinic at 419-213-2013 or by visiting: https://lucascountyhealth.com/health-center/std-clinic/.

