Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Tinder offers ‘blind date’ feature

Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.
Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users.(Tinder via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - No photos, just a chat - at first.

The dating app Tinder announced the new feature called “blind date.”

It encourages users to talk before they can see what each other looks like.

Anyone who tries this new feature will answer some questions, and they will see answers from their potential matches based on the responses.

After that, they get put in a timed chat.

They can choose to chat and then if they both swipe right, their profiles and photos are revealed.

Tinder says it’s led to 40 % more matches than the “fast chat” feature.

Tinder still leads the dating app market with 7.8 million users as of 2022.

Some rivals include Bumble, which has about 5 million users.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damia Ezell
10-year-old killed, man shot in drive-by shooting in Toledo
TPD look to identify theft suspect
TPD asks for help identifying theft suspect
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,032 new COVID-19 cases
Speaker William Batchelder (Source: Ohio House of Representatives)
Former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, William G. Batchelder III, dies at 79
A 5-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night.
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Ohio

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Jury seated in hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing
James Seibers, 50, was at the scene of the shooting on Nevada Street on March 11, 2019.
Suspect enters Alford plea to involuntary manslaughter in 2019 death of Alexia Carey
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
Amid Ukraine tensions, Kremlin says it’s ready for more talks with West
Police and emergency responders are seen at a crime scene in Albuquerque Sunday after a mass...
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque