2/15: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Windy Wednesday; heavy rain to snow/ice late Thursday
Mother Nature will throw plenty of rain, wind, snow and even ice our way over the next two days! Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A decently sunny day will lead into a turbulent next 48 hours. Wednesday’s winds will whip up past 40 mph from the southwest, ushering in highs in the mid-50s. Rain will start out fairly light on Wednesday evening, then we crank up the faucet with 1″ to 2″ of rainfall expected through late Thursday. That night, rain will be slow to switch to snow, mixing in sleet and freezing rain. Flooding and flash freezing are all but guaranteed, but snow/ice amounts are very hard to pin down still. Drive with care Thursday PM/Friday AM all the same.

