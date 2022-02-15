Traffic
2/15/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

*FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ISSUED FOR THURSDAY AFTERNOON-EARLY FRIDAY MORNING*
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Dry, becoming breezy with south winds gusting up to 30 mph, temperatures rising from the upper 20s this evening to near 40 by morning. WEDNESDAY: Windy and warm with rain showers developing in the afternoon, highs in the lower 50s, southwest winds gusting between 40-50 mph. THURSDAY: AM rain, PM mix, evening snow, temperatures falling below freezing in the afternoon. A flash freeze is expected in the afternoon and evening.

