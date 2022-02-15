Cedar Point hiring 6,500 seasonal positions

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point plans to hire approximately 6,500 seasonal associates as it prepares to open for the 2022 season. Seasonal associates will earn $15 per hour for most non-tipped positions.

Job opportunities are available in all park operating areas, including:

Bartenders and Servers (tipped positions)

Custodial

Food & Beverage

Guest Services and Events

Hotel Operations

Ride Operations

Security

Skill Trade Maintenance

The park also plans to hire multiple full-time positions for management and operations roles across a number of areas in the park, including Maintenance, Food & Beverage, IT and more.

“Having grown up in the area and worked seasonally at Cedar Point, I know how amazing this place is for those looking for a rewarding summer job,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “On the surface, the benefits and wages are great; but on a deeper level, the connections with new friends from around the world, interactions with guests, experiences to last a lifetime and the park’s breathtaking setting make this the best place to work.”

A complete listing of available seasonal and full-time positions is available at cedarpoint.com/jobs.

Potential candidates are invited to apply now, and hiring will continue throughout the spring as Cedar Point approaches its opening day on Saturday, May 7.

