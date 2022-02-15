February 15th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today with a high near freezing. Wednesday will be warm and windy. Highs will be in the middle 50s and winds may gust up to 45 mph out of the southwest. Showers are likely Wednesday night and rain will become heavy by Thursday morning. Heavy rain is expected to continue through most of the day. 1-2″ of rain is expected by 4pm Thursday. That will fall on top of melting snow and ice that also contains about 1″ of liquid in it. All of that water will pose a threat for high water, river flooding and ice jams. Beyond 4pm, temperatures will rapidly drop well below freezing and a flash freeze is possible as we get into Thursday night with lows dropping into the low 10s by early Friday morning. There is also a chance for a narrow band of freezing rain with more than 1/4 of an inch of ice accumulation. Snow is also possible Thursday night. It appears most likely that significant snow accumulations will stay just to our north, but that could change if the storm takes more of a southerly storm track. A lot of sunshine is expected late week into early next week. Highs will be in the 20s on Friday, 30s Saturday, 40s Sunday, and 50s on Monday.

