Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Flooding rain, ice and snow all possible Thursday through the night

Worst driving conditions expected Thursday night and early Friday morning.
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A small shift in the storm track could lead to big changes in the forecast for Thursday (and especially Thursday night), but here is the latest storm timeline as of mid day Tuesday

Heavy Rain is most likely Thursday morning through 4pm Thu afternoon. A Flood Watch has already been issued west of I-75. 1-2″ of rain is likely on top of our current snow & ice pack which contains another inch of liquid. This combo can lead to high water, river flooding, and ice jams.

Freezing rain is possible after 4pm, and new weather maps show a narrow band of ice accumulation on trees and elevated objects of 1/4 of an inch or more. This could lead to some power outages in that narrow zone (not everyone will get this, and it is difficult to pinpoint which spots are most at risk in the area at this time).

The freezing rain will most likely switch to a little sleet and/or snow Thursday night. There is high uncertainty right now on snow amounts. It appears most likely that significant snow accumulation will stay north of our area, but a slight shift south in the storm track could mean higher snow amounts. We will keep you posted.

Temperatures are expected to start the day around 51 degrees on Thursday and drop 40-degrees in 24 hours. While icy roads are not expected overall during the daylight hours on Thursday, this will likely change Thursday night into early Friday morning. The rapid temperature drop will mean any moisture that hasn’t run off into area streams or dried up will freeze.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damia Ezell
10-year-old killed, man shot in drive-by shooting in Toledo
The project is set to start this spring
Construction of new I-475 interchange set to start this spring
Doctors say it's still important to use condoms to prevent the disease.
Syphilis cases double in NW Ohio
Dispatch mix-up sends emergency crews to Toledo for fire in Sylvania
Dispatch mix-up sends emergency crews to Toledo for fire in Sylvania
Prosecutor charged with OVI
Lucas Co. prosecutor convicted of OVI

Latest News

Cedar Point hiring 6,500 seasonal positions
Finds in the 419 - Black Frog Brewery
Finds in the 419 - Black Frog Brewery
Finds in the 419 - Black Frog Brewery
Finds in the 419 - Black Frog Brewery
Experts weigh in on what to do on the inside and outside of your home.
How to winterize your home from the melting snow