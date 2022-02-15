Flooding rain, ice and snow all possible Thursday through the night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A small shift in the storm track could lead to big changes in the forecast for Thursday (and especially Thursday night), but here is the latest storm timeline as of mid day Tuesday

Heavy Rain is most likely Thursday morning through 4pm Thu afternoon. A Flood Watch has already been issued west of I-75. 1-2″ of rain is likely on top of our current snow & ice pack which contains another inch of liquid. This combo can lead to high water, river flooding, and ice jams.

Freezing rain is possible after 4pm, and new weather maps show a narrow band of ice accumulation on trees and elevated objects of 1/4 of an inch or more. This could lead to some power outages in that narrow zone (not everyone will get this, and it is difficult to pinpoint which spots are most at risk in the area at this time).

The freezing rain will most likely switch to a little sleet and/or snow Thursday night. There is high uncertainty right now on snow amounts. It appears most likely that significant snow accumulation will stay north of our area, but a slight shift south in the storm track could mean higher snow amounts. We will keep you posted.

Temperatures are expected to start the day around 51 degrees on Thursday and drop 40-degrees in 24 hours. While icy roads are not expected overall during the daylight hours on Thursday, this will likely change Thursday night into early Friday morning. The rapid temperature drop will mean any moisture that hasn’t run off into area streams or dried up will freeze.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.