Great-grandmother of 10-year-old killed in shooting speaks out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ten-year-old Damia Ezell was killed Saturday afternoon when the car she was sitting in with her uncle and brother was struck by gunfire. Ezell suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest and died at the hospital. Her great-grandmother tells 13abc that she feared gun violence before becoming the city’s latest victim of it.

“These people knew those two children were in that car,” says Yolanda Ezell. “They watch them get in that car and followed and stalked them and pulled around as soon as they stopped at the light and just open fire on my family on these babies”

Damia’s uncle, Kenneth White was shot multiple times when unknown assailants pulled up in a black SUV and started shooting. Her 8-year-old brother was also in the car but was able to escape physical injury.

“He’s devastated because she was the big sister,” says Yolanda. “And always doing for him.”

Damia was in the fourth grade at Glenwood Elementary. Her principal described her as a “vibrant young girl with a winning smile and a positive attitude.” Her great-grandmother says she was a girly girl with a kind heart. A young girl whose life was cut short because of senseless gun violence.

“If they can do this to these babies and know that these babies were in there what will they do to you?” asks Yolanda. “I mean really when will they stop they’re not going to stop they have to be stopped their not going to do on their own something has to give Toledo this is unbelievable.”

There will be a vigil for Damia Tuesday at 5 p.m. on 2621 Lawrence Ave. The family has also set up a donation account at Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union under Damia’s name.

