How to winterize your home from the melting snow

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The large amount of snow that fell in northwest Ohio in southeast Michigan was eventually going to melt, which can lead to flooding inside and outside your home. So what do you do?

“With that snow melt, a lot of water is going to build up on the outside of the home and the hydro-static pressure can cause foundation issues but also create a lot of leaks and some water in your basement,” shares Adam Knieriem, of Foundations Systems of Michigan.

Knieriem says although you can treat the snow melt from the outside of your home, this tends to be a bit pricey, and there are instead, steps you can take from the inside.

“What Foundations Systems has to offer is an interior drainage system to navigate water inside the basement around the perimeter, and then direct that water to a sub-pump to be able to discharge that water out of the home effectively - make sure we’re keeping your basement dry for you,” says Knieriem.

He says to regularly monitor for any moisture, humidity levels, any cracks you may have in foundation walls, and the development of any mold or mildew on the walls, along with efflorescence (white or greyish salt deposits that remain on the surface after water evaporates), evidence of some water penetrating through those walls and causing some issues.

For more information, go to drymich.com.

