Moment of Science: Black Scientists

We often focus on science subjects in this show, with brief mentions of the dreamers and doers behind it all. Skin color should never enter into it, but there are so many in history whose work was either “re-discovered” by White scientists or nearly lost to time entirely. In honor of Black History Month, we’re shining a spotlight on those Americans who don’t get nearly enough credit for their contributions.

* Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is arguably the most recognizable Black scientist of our time, but let’s start back in the Civil War era. Among many accomplishments, George Washington Carver discovered over 100 uses for peanuts and found many ways to make farming more profitable -- including crop rotation to keep soil rich with nutrients. He even taught people across America in person with the first horse-drawn classroom. Charles Turner from Cincinnati could’ve used that. With little to no access to labs or research papers, he did groundbreaking work in animal behavior, such as discovering that insects can hear, and honeybees can recognize colors and patterns.

* Percy Julian was once denied a research position because a town law forbade him to stay overnight... but that didn’t stop him from synthesizing steroids and hormones from soy, making life-saving medication much more affordable. Speaking of life-saving, he even made a soy-based fire-retardant foam, heavily used overseas during World War II and still used today.

* If you’ve talked on the phone since 1962, thank James West for that. He co-invented the “electret microphone”, which over 90% of phones, recorders, and hearing aids use today. Speaking of the 60s, if you’ve watched or read “Hidden Figures”, you’d know the names Dorothy Vaughan, Katherine Johnson, and Mary Jackson. They calculated orbital trajectories to successfully send American men into space, and back home again. It took until 1983 and 1992 for those three to see their efforts come full circle, launching the first African-American man and woman into space (Guion Bluford and Mae Jemison, respectively). This April, Jessica Watkins is slated to become the first Black woman to live and work on the International Space Station.

We’ve clearly come a long way to help overcome racial bias in the sciences... but we have a long way to go. A brief segment like this could never do all of these pioneers proper justice. I highly encourage you to look up and learn about them... and maybe thank Mark Dean while you’re at it, who co-developed the first personal computer!

