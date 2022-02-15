Traffic
Mother, child narrowly escape as car bursts into flames

Investigators believe the fire was caused by some sort of mechanical failure. (KHOU, MACKIE GARCIA, TEQUILA PATIO, CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRING, Texas (KHOU) - Firefighters say a Texas mother and her young child are lucky to be alive after their car caught fire while on the road.

A mother was driving with her child in the car about 4 p.m. Saturday in Spring, Texas, when she suddenly realized the car was on fire. They were able to escape moments before the car went up in flames. A firefighter who responded to the scene said they’re lucky to be alive.

“I spoke with the driver of the vehicle and her young child. Both of them were very shaken but thankful that they were OK,” said Capt. Tim Weiman with the Spring Fire Department.

Video of the incident shows the woman driving at least a mile with smoke billowing out behind the car and flames underneath before she pulled over.

Weiman says the driver had no idea the car was on fire.

“She did not notice the car burning. What made her really stop and notice was she said she had smoke coming out of her air vents,” he said. “They’re very lucky and very blessed.”

He says the woman’s transmission light turned on moments before the car caught fire. Investigators believe the fire was caused by some sort of mechanical failure.

As the mother and child in this case count their blessings, Weiman has advice for anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation.

“Just maintain awareness of your surroundings. Watch your vehicle. Pay attention to those pesky lights that come on and pull over and see what’s going on with your car,” he said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the local constable’s office will be investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

