Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Officials seize heart-shaped meth on Valentine’s Day

A deputy with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they discovered a heart-shaped rock...
A deputy with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said they discovered a heart-shaped rock of meth during a traffic stop on Valentine's Day.(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (Gray News) - Officials in California said they made a very fitting discovery when they seized a rock of meth shaped like a heart on Valentine’s Day.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the rock was found during an overnight traffic stop. The driver had roughly 30 grams of meth, most of which was shaped as a heart.

“While it’s fitting for the day, it’s still super illegal,” the sheriff’s office said. “We’re not sure what this converts to in carats, but maybe just go with chocolates and roses next year instead.”

Officials did not provide further details.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damia Ezell
10-year-old killed, man shot in drive-by shooting in Toledo
The project is set to start this spring
Construction of new I-475 interchange set to start this spring
Doctors say it's still important to use condoms to prevent the disease.
Syphilis cases double in NW Ohio
Dispatch mix-up sends emergency crews to Toledo for fire in Sylvania
Dispatch mix-up sends emergency crews to Toledo for fire in Sylvania
Prosecutor charged with OVI
Lucas Co. prosecutor convicted of OVI

Latest News

Some key provisions in the Build Back Better plan are likely to be taken away.
Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short
For more than two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other...
Ottawa police chief resigns amid truck protest in Canada’s capital
Blanket donations
Blanket donations
Attorney Josh Koskoff described the weapon used to kill elementary school children in 2012 as...
Attorney describes Sandy Hook weapon