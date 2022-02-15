Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Testimony to begin in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The men were convicted of murder in November 2021 for chasing Ahmaud Arbery in pickup trucks when he was out for a jog, cutting off the Black man's escape and fatally blasting him with a shotgun.(Pool, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors were to begin calling witnesses Tuesday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

On the trial’s first day in the port city of Brunswick on Monday, prosecutors told the jury they have evidence that each of the defendants had a history of making racist comments. To win convictions on the hate crime charges, they must prove to the jury that Arbery was chased and fatally shot because he was Black.

In their opening statements, defense attorneys called their clients’ use of racist slurs offensive and indefensible. But they insisted that their deadly pursuit of Arbery was motivated by an earnest, though erroneous, suspicion that the 25-year-old Black man had committed crimes — not by racial hostility.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

No arrests were made until the video leaked online two months later.

Both McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of murder last fall in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison.

All three are now standing trial in a separate case in U.S. District Court, where they are charged with violating Arbery’s civil rights and with targeting him because he was Black. They have pleaded not guilty.

A jury of eight white members, three Black people and one Hispanic person was sworn in Monday to hear the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damia Ezell
10-year-old killed, man shot in drive-by shooting in Toledo
Doctors say it's still important to use condoms to prevent the disease.
Syphilis cases double in NW Ohio
Dispatch mix-up sends emergency crews to Toledo for fire in Sylvania
Dispatch mix-up sends emergency crews to Toledo for fire in Sylvania
Prosecutor charged with OVI
Lucas Co. prosecutor convicted of OVI
James Seibers, 50, was at the scene of the shooting on Nevada Street on March 11, 2019.
Suspect enters Alford plea to involuntary manslaughter in 2019 death of Alexia Carey

Latest News

Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Putin says Russia ready to talk to US, NATO amid Ukraine crisis
More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.
Tesla vehicles recalled over fart noise
A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in...
US producer prices surge 9.7% from a year ago
The miniature boat built by junior high school students in Rye, N.H., sits on a dock, Oct. 9,...
Boat launched by middle school students found in Norway 462 days later
Then-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez answers questions from the Associated Press,...
US asks Honduras to arrest, extradite ex-President Hernández