Toledo police investigating homicide at Hilltop Village Apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police officers are investigating a homicide at the Hilltop Village Apartments in the city. The apartments are located on Hilltop Boulevard off Byrne.

Police were not immediately able to provide more information on the circumstances surrounding the homicide or any information on a victim or suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.