Toledo police investigating homicide at Hilltop Village Apartments

Toledo police deal with 10 homicides in July
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police officers are investigating a homicide at the Hilltop Village Apartments in the city. The apartments are located on Hilltop Boulevard off Byrne.

Police were not immediately able to provide more information on the circumstances surrounding the homicide or any information on a victim or suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Cedar Point hiring 6,500 seasonal positions