Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Valentine’s survey: Americans are less likely than ever to have sex or get married

There is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping,...
There is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials.(Stocksnap from Pixabay via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love, it’s also a time to reassess the state of relationships.

According to the General Social Survey, 26% of Americans ages 18 and up didn’t have sex once over the past year.

While some of that can be blamed on the pandemic, social scientists point out it is a trend that has been developing over time – on par with an increase in unmarried men and women living alone.

While younger people are struggling romantically, the percentage of people over 55 in a relationship has remained steady.

And there is good news across all age ranges – according to CDC data, the divorce rate is dropping, thanks to millennials. That means though there are fewer marriages, the ones that do happen are more likely to succeed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damia Ezell
10-year-old killed, man shot in drive-by shooting in Toledo
TPD look to identify theft suspect
TPD asks for help identifying theft suspect
A 5-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night.
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Ohio
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,032 new COVID-19 cases
Speaker William Batchelder (Source: Ohio House of Representatives)
Former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, William G. Batchelder III, dies at 79

Latest News

FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
Accounting firm: Trump financial statements aren’t reliable
Damia Ezell
Great-grandmother of 10-year-old killed in shooting speaks out
The FBI is looking for information leading to the arrest of a bank robbery suspect known as the...
FBI offers $10,000 to help catch suspect of 11 bank robberies called ‘Route 91 Bandit’
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
2 cops plan to testify about Floyd killing; prosecutors rest