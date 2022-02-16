Traffic
2/16: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Warm/windy today; heavy rain to ice to snow Thursday
Warm and windy today, with heavy rain to ice to snow tomorrow! Dan Smith breaks down this mess of a forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
This mess of a forecast is finally getting more locked in. Rain (1-2″ plus 1″+ snowmelt runoff) will start this evening and ramp up by sunrise, with ice jam concerns along rivers. We’ll switch to freezing rain along the state line by mid-afternoon Thursday, then eventually heavy snow (2″/hr rates possible). Our current call is 6-8″ snow for Michigan counties, with a sharp dropoff heading south (3-6″ Toledo, 0-3″ Findlay)... but where there is less snow, it will be “replaced” with higher ice totals. In any case, we’ll drop from the 50s to single digits by Friday morning, leading to black ice potential on the roads... both hands on the wheel these next few days!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

