2/16/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
*FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND THURSDAY NIGHT*
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Rain likely, mild and breezy, temperatures steady near 50 degrees. THURSDAY: AM rain changing to a wintry mix of rain/sleet/freezing rain in the afternoon and evening, temperatures begin the day near 50 but will fall below freezing by sunset. FRIDAY: Cold and dry, highs in the mid 20s.
