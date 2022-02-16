Traffic
2/16/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

*FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND THURSDAY NIGHT*
2/16/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Rain likely, mild and breezy, temperatures steady near 50 degrees. THURSDAY: AM rain changing to a wintry mix of rain/sleet/freezing rain in the afternoon and evening, temperatures begin the day near 50 but will fall below freezing by sunset. FRIDAY: Cold and dry, highs in the mid 20s.

2/16: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
2/16: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Flooding Rain, Ice & Snow On The Way
February 16th Weather Forecast