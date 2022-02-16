Building Better Schools: Bloomberg Lab gives JLAB students jumpstart on Wall Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jones Leadership Academy of Business has new tools to give them a taste of Wall Street. It’s all thanks to their new Bloomberg Lab.

The Bloomberg Foundation donated over 350 thousand dollars to invest in the lab. The business teacher here says the conversation is different in her class.

“Oh my stock went down, I’m losing money, I need to sell this, I need to buy that, those are the main things I hear,” Rana Daniels tells 13abc.

This Bloomberg lab is giving students the keys to building generational wealth.

“This is life-changing to be able to understand that you can actually own part of businesses, you can own part of Google, Mcdonald’s,” says Principal Dr. Ward Barnett. “It’s a different way of thinking to have your money work for you while you’re sleeping it’s just something you normally don’t know”

Students have to build a net worth of $250 thousand to pass this class. It also covers the “not so fun stuff” like college debt, mortgages, and insurance.

The Bloomberg Lab offers experience & technology that can only be found in one-of-two labs located in urban schools across the nation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.