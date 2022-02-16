Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Coachella returns with no mask or vaccine requirements

This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMIR) – Coachella is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers say there will be no mask or vaccine requirements to attend.

The music festival in southern California usually draws in more than 100,000 people per day.

This year’s headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.

Coachella organizers say COVID-19 policies could change depending on local rules.

The sold-out music festival takes place April 15-17 and 22-24.

Stagecoach, another southern California music festival, also announced Tuesday it would forego requirements for masks, vaccinations and testing.

Copyright 2022 KMIR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members identify 25-year-old Ashley Darrington as the homicide victim found at the...
More details emerge in the murder of Ashley Darrington
Highest Ice Southeast
Flooding Rain, Ice & Snow Likely Thursday
The project is set to start this spring
Construction of new I-475 interchange set to start this spring
File Graphic
‘Drano bomb’ causes small chemical explosion in Dundee
Dispatch mix-up sends emergency crews to Toledo for fire in Sylvania
Dispatch mix-up sends emergency crews to Toledo for fire in Sylvania

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and...
CDC: Annual overdose deaths doubled from 6 years ago, soared amid COVID
Angela Keen with Dr. Jason Keifer of Brain Health Hawaii.
Some battling long-haul COVID turn to magnetic brain treatment for relief
Damia Ezell
TPD, Marshals Service offer reward for information in 10-year-old’s shooting death
Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The...
Cash-for-honors deal tied to Prince Charles’ charity probed by police
According to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC, the Santa Maria’s bell...
Bell from Christopher Columbus’ ship Santa Maria to be auctioned