‘Drano bomb’ causes small chemical explosion in Dundee

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Residents of a home on Rawson Street in Dundee are being evacuated after police say a “homemade Drano bomb” caused a small chemical explosion at the location.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the location in the 600-block Tuesday evening. They say a second device was also discovered at the same location. The ordinance disposal unit from the Michigan State Police, as well as a hazmat team, are on their way to assist with the removal of the second device.

Police say they have not found any injuries as a result of the explosion but residents of the home are being offered shelter off-site as a precaution due to the chemical agents present.

