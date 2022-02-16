February 16th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be very windy today with rain showers developing by evening. Highs will be in the middle 50s with southwest winds gusting to 45 mph with an occasional gust to 50 mph possible. Rain, with pockets of heavy rain, is likely early Thursday morning with rain likely through 2pm Thursday afternoon. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area through Thursday night. 1-2″ of rain is likely on top of our current snow & ice pack which contains another inch of liquid. This combo can lead to high water, river flooding, and ice jams. Freezing rain is possible Thursday afternoon and evening, and new weather maps show a narrow band of ice accumulation on trees and elevated objects of 1/4 of an inch or more possible southeast of Toledo. Isolated ice totals between 0.25″ to 0.50″ are possible downwind of Lake Erie in Ottawa, Sandusky, and Erie Counties. That could lead to isolated to scattered power outages in this narrow zone. The freezing rain will most likely switch to a little sleet and/or snow Thursday night. There is still high uncertainty right now on snow amounts. Significant snow and sleet totals of 5-7 inches is a possibility in Hillsdale and western Lenawee Counties. Areas along and northwest of US 24 could get 2-5″ of snow and sleet. 0-2″ of snow and sleet is expected southeast of US 24.Temperatures are expected to start the day around 51 degrees on Thursday and drop 40 to 45 degrees in 24 hours. While icy roads are not expected through Thursday afternoon, this will likely change Thursday night into early Friday morning. The rapid temperature drop will mean any moisture that hasn’t run off into area streams will freeze.

