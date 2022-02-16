Gas prices are up, how you can save money at the pump

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gas prices are up nearly 80 cents a gallon from where they were last year according to the American Automobile Association.

Senior Specialist, Public and Government Affairs for AAA, Kara Hitchens, says some of the factors affecting prices right now start with supply and demand.

“It’s not any one person’s fault,” Hitchens says. “A lot of people want to try to, you know, lay the blame somewhere, but there are so many factors that play in together that can impact the gas prices.”

Hitchens says gas was so much cheaper a year ago because people were driving less which made prices go down. The conflict in Eastern Europe is also a contributing factor to the higher prices. “Our experts are saying that if anything does pop off over there, it has a very likely chance to affect gas prices as well,” she says. “Anything happening around the world can very likely impact life here in the United States.”

Some experts believe Russia could withhold crude oil in the already tight market. Even though the conflict is over 5 thousand miles away, people at home are still feeling the effects. Toledo Resident, Tessa Ehrsam, says she struggles to pay the higher prices.

“I have to get my car fixed so right now I’m getting rides from friends,” Ehrsam says. “It’s like half my check is gone by the time you pay all your friends just to even get to work.”

Though there may not be a lot to do about East Europe, Hitchens recommends taking care of your car to save the most money on gas.

“First of all make sure your car is running in good condition,” she says. “You want to make sure you’re up on your maintenance, it’s running well, your tires are properly inflated.”

By doing those things and joining reward programs like at Kroger or Costco, Hitchens believes it gives drivers the best possible opportunity to save the most money at the pump. “Do your due diligence in keeping your car in good shape and all of that stuff.”

