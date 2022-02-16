Grandstands coming down at the Ned; input sought on future of Rec Center

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Change is coming to a part of local sports history. We’re talking about what was home to the Toledo Mud Hens for more than 30 years: Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee. The Hens played at “The Ned” through the 2001 season before moving to Fifth Third Field downtown and while baseball has continued there, the stadium itself has fallen into disrepair.

The next steps will happen in two parts. The county, Tuesday, approved opening the bid process for bringing the grandstands down. Up next is a comprehensive study of the Rec Center property as a whole, from the Turnpike to the fairgrounds, to see what its future could look like.

“The way the stadium started to go down. It deteriorated. We can’t use the stands. They keep us out of the stands. We have to have our fans line up on the warning track,” said Tim Egan, the head groundskeeper at Ned Skeldon Stadium.

Egan has been the head groundskeeper for about 20 years assisting the leagues that still use the field. He hopes the removal of the grandstands leads to new life.

“I would hope that they just get more baseball out here. Right now we can’t really do any tournaments out here because we can’t use the stands,” said Egan.

Lucas County Commissioners are now taking bids for grandstand demolition with work expected to begin in late October or November. Even though the stands have been declared a nuisance, they’ll still stand for another baseball season.

“They’ve been up for several years. We haven’t had an accident. We have pretty good perimeter security on it. We’ve been successful in what happened. I’m sure we can maintain that track record of safety and security,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

The county will also look for proposals to develop a long-term plan for the 70 acre Rec Center that houses not just baseball but handball, midget car racing, and the county fairgrounds.

“It’s exciting to start a new chapter and see some changes and we’ll see where it goes,” said Shane Warner of the Lucas County Fair board.

Warner says the board will wait to see what that outside look says and expects to be part of those conversations.

“I assume with it being the whole complex and that we’ll all have some input. We have in the past so I’m sure that relationships will continue,” said Warner.

13abc is told the city of Maumee will be involved in that second look at the property. No one knows what it will suggest: maybe more recreation, maybe housing, maybe a mix of both.

As of now will stay exactly the same. Volleyball will still happen in one of the halls for example and when the summer comes around baseball will return.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.