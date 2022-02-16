Ice jams possible this week

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - More than an inch of rain is possible Wednesday night through Thursday. Combine that with melting snow and frozen ground, and we could see widespread flooding. Along the banks of the Maumee River, that also means a possibility of ice jams, which have proven to be destructive in recent years.

“In 2019, we had just kind of a recipe for that disaster to happen,” says Bob Heckman with Metroparks Toledo.

That recipe: heavy rain, warm days, and thick ice on the Maumee River. We won’t see as much warmth as the week leading up to 2019′s ice jam, and Heckman with Metroparks Toledo says the ice isn’t as thick right now. Still, it’s tough to know the severity of what’s to come.

“It’s hard to predict in a sense,” Heckman explains. “It’s all going to be weather-dependent on a lot of that.”

So, Metroparks staff are getting ready for the worst.

“Just knowing these things happen on a yearly basis, we take it upon us to remove all of our benches,” explains Heckman. “Get them out of the floodplain. It saves us a lot of time and effort as far as replacements go.”

Wood County’s ema Deputy Director, Erin Konecki, tells 13abc the threat for ice jams stretches upstream, too: “Grand Rapids, with the Maumee River, the Portage River. So, we look to Pemberville to be impacted by things like this.”

For many of these areas, ice jams and flooding just come with the territory.

“The properties that flood, they usually flood every year,” Konecki explains. “So, these people are used to that.”

So, if your yard or basement is prone to flooding, expect it and prepare. “Make sure your sump pump is working, make sure your homeowner’s insurance or your flood insurance is included in there.”

Konecki says members of the national weather service were in northwest Ohio Tuesday measuring moisture content in the snow-pack that’s left. “There’s a lot of things that can be complicated about this. It’s going to warm up, then it’s going to get cold again, with some potential snow later in the week.”

Flooding and ice jams aren’t the only threats. Wind gusts up to 50 MPH will be a concern Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.