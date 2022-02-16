Lawmakers step in to help Afghan evacuees in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local and federal lawmakers are stepping in to help Afghan evacuees who have been brought to Toledo to set up their lives.

Four-month-old Yaseen was born here in the United States. His parents and four siblings were evacuated here to the US from Afghanistan to start a new life after his father fought alongside US troops.

“I want to make sure that my kids grow up here and my kids go to school and have a bright future,” says 35-year-old Naeem, Yaseen’s father.

But their start here in Toledo has been bumpy. They and upwards of 40 other Afghan evacuees were assigned to work with US Together, a non-profit refugee resettlement organization. But volunteers like Meredith Kitz who have been trying to help the evacuees say US Together has done little to help them with basic living other than finding them shelter. “There’s no transparency. There’s no one to talk to. You try to get in touch with someone you can’t get a hold of anyone. Caseworkers quit it’s defunct. It’s not doing what it should be doing so that volunteers should be doing.”

Instead, volunteers say they’ve had to take the reins themselves buying food, clothing, arranging, and transporting to medical care. Matt Wiitala has rallied members of his church to step in. “I felt very passionate about helping these people because that’s how I came to this country years ago.”

Matt says he and his church helped pay for the family’s rent buy food and help get beds for the children. Even getting the children enrolled in school with the help of a US Together interpreter.

But when they asked that he be paid for his work. “She said no! He will not be paid because I did not assign him to do this.”

Volunteer Becca Gorman noticed what she thought were some red flags with the organization. “The agency is saying they didn’t have Medicaid cards so they couldn’t take them to the doctors is a false claim. We’ve taken our folks to multiple appointments. There are clinics who would see our folks and did.”

13abc reached out to the US Together leadership on Tuesday and they declined our request for an on-camera interview continuing to deny any wrongdoing. But failed to provide any proof that they were indeed providing the required services.

Meantime volunteers have contacted lawmakers like the Lucas County Commissioners. Pete Gerken says the first priority is getting Afghan Evacuee’s help. Gerken says “Our community knows how to support people who are in crisis. I think times up for the support agency. They haven’t performed for whatever reason. I don’t care. We gotta step in and take care of these people.”

Gerken says his office is also in touch with Senator Sharrod Brown’s office at the national level to help look into this matter.

