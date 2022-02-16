New museum exhibit opens for Findlay’s 60s bands

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 1960s produced some of the most iconic music in American history, and that music inspired the formation of some popular local bands in Findlay, Ohio.

“These are the local Findlay bands that played the local Findlay venues,” said Joy Bennett, curator and archivist for the Hancock Historical Museum. “A lot of them were very influenced by the Beatles. But at the very beginning of the decade, before the Beatles really hit, it was a lot of instrumentals like the Ventures and everything.”

The idea for this groovy new exhibit came about when Hancock County Judge Reginald Routson was researching local 1960′s bands and came to Bennett for some more information.

“The more I got into doing the research looking for more information for him, the more interested I got,” said Bennett. “And I learned so much, I had no idea that Findlay was such a hopping rock and roll scene.”

“When people think of Findlay, Ohio, they think of this sort of conservative, reserved community,” Judge Routson explained. “But when you go back and look at the history and look at these bands, they flourished and played all over the place.”

The reason Judge Routson was looking into the history of 1960′s bands in Findlay… he used to be in one himself! And the name of his band… The Kalculated Rysq!

“We were not very good,” Judge Routson chuckled. “But we got plenty of gigs, and we played what I would call the garage band music and the sort of attempt at psychedelic 60s at the time.”

This throwback exhibit also has a nifty modern feature: QR codes that you can scan and listen to the music of each band while reading about its history. For more information about those bands and the hours of the Hancock Historical Museum, click here.

