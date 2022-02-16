TPD, Marshals Service offer reward for information in 10-year-old’s shooting death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service are offering rewards for information in the murder of 10-year-old Damia Ezell. Ezell was killed on Saturday when she was struck by gunfire while inside a vehicle.

In a social media post Wednesday, Toledo Police said they are accepting anonymous tips via text message. Those who offer information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000. You can text tips to 419-255-1111.

Additionally, the US Marshal Service says they would also offer up to a $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in addition to the TPD reward.

