United Way grants $30,000 for housing support in Wood County

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Homelessness isn’t just a big city problem, some rural counties are struggling to provide shelter too. The United Way of Greater Toledo is giving $30,000 in grant money to three Wood County agencies for housing support.

The Cocoon, Great Lakes Community Action Partnership, and Wood County Area Ministries will receive money from United Way’s Emergency Response Fund.

“Because we don’t have a homelessness shelter here in Wood County we allocated the dollars to those kinds of programs that are going to help people stay housed,” says United Way Wood County Area Director Erin Hachtel. “So those places that help with rent, help with a mortgage payment, also we provided some additional support for our domestic violence shelter, The Cocoon.”

The Cocoon in Bowling Green provides shelter and safety for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Its executive director Kathy Mull says she wants to help as many people as possible, but the pandemic has made it difficult.

“It’s been really tough for us now because we’re at limited capacity right now in our shelter because of Covid, but then we’re seeing more folks needing services than we’ve ever seen before,” says Mull. “It’s a really tough spot for us to be in right now so these funds will definitely help.”

It will help, but Mull says it won’t solve all their problems. “$10,000 will maybe last us four to five months of providing services to folks, so it’s definitely a help but the need is greater than the funds we have to support folks in our community.”

Both Mull and Hachtel agree that more money needs to be allocated to Wood County’s agencies. They say most people don’t have to think much about going home when they know they have a safe and healthy place to go.

“The word home really conjures up that feeling of safety, that feeling of love, of security. It’s just such a basic human need, so for us to be in a position to be able to work alongside these awesome community partners to make sure people have a safe place to be, that’s just really critical to our mission here at United Way,” says Hachtel.

To donate to United Way, click here.

To donate or learn more about The Cocoon, click here.

