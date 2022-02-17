Traffic
2/17: Dan and Ross’ Noon Forecast

Rain to ice mid-afternoon; ice to snow through early evening
Freezing rain, sleet and snow over these next 12 hours... and a flash freeze Friday morning. Dan and Ross have the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The cold front already dropped Toledo temps from the 50s to mid-30s in just 10 minutes this late morning, with another round of rain switching to freezing rain/sleet by mid-afternoon. Roads will be slick for the evening commute, with a changeover to heavy snow through the first half of the night. All told, we’re expecting 6-8″ of snow/sleet accumulation north of the state line and toward Williams County, with a sharp drop in snow totals the farther southeast you go (closer to 4-6″ for Toledo with up to 0.1″ ice, and little snow with up to 1/4″ ice toward Wyandot County). A flash freeze will send temps into the single digits Friday morning, as black ice remains a concern.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

