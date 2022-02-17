Traffic
Dine in the 419: Award-winning pizza at The Village Idiot

A look inside the famous thin crust and exotic flavor combinations
Maumee hotspot
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crispy crust and exotic toppings are just some of the components that make up the award-winning pizza at The Village Idiot!

Today, I meet up with John and Nicki Schafer to cook up some pickle pizza. Check it out!

