Mother pleas for abuse victims to seek help 10 years after her daughter’s death

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Ten years ago, Maureen Spaulding lost her daughter to what she considers a culmination of domestic abuse.

“I had promised my husband before he passed away that I would keep sharing her story in the hopes that anyone who found themselves in a similar situation might hear it and decide, ‘It’s time for me to take a break, walk out, maybe get therapy. Maybe that would help. But I’ve got to get out before I’m a statistic,” said Maureen during an interview at her home.

This year, 2022, Beth would have turned 41 years old. She died in 2012 at the age of 31 after her husband admitted to giving her a deadly dose of methadone.

Prior to that, Maureen says her daughter endured years of psychological abuse.

“If there’s not a punch. If there’s not a choking incident. If there’s not a shoving down the stairs incident, if there’s not a knife drawn, you don’t think it’s going to go from zero to murder,” added Maureen.

Jason Risenburg mug shot in 2022 (Ohio Dept. of Rehabilitation and Correction)

Risenburg was charged with murder, but entered a plea deal to a lesser charge of manslaughter. He’s set to be released from prison in February 2024.

Beth’s mother is once again telling her daughter’s story as a cautionary tale to anyone who may need help.

“They just don’t know what to do, how to get out. Because once we’re financially intwined these days, it’s not easy to just step away. Where are you going to go? What are you going to do? I mean, we need better answers for these things and I think one of the places you can turn to is the domestic violence hotline. They do have some resources for people and they can give you some great ideas on how you can get out,” said Maureen.

The number for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is: 1-800-799-7233. You can also text the word START to 88788.

